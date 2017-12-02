Florida Highway Patrol promotes new Troop Commander ……….

~ Blackmon to take command in Troop H ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Director, Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, appointed Captain Chris Blackmon as the new Troop Commander for Troop H. Troop H is headquartered in Tallahassee and covers Leon, Gadsden, Franklin, Liberty, Wakulla, Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties. Major Chris Blackmon is a 27-year law enforcement veteran who has most recently served as the District Commander of Troop K (Florida Turnpike) for the Orlando District.

“Major Blackmon has served the residents and visitors of our state with great dedication and exhibited excellent leadership capabilities,” said Colonel Spaulding. “I have full confidence in his abilities to lead Troop H, while ensuring the highest level of public safety in the eight counties within the troop.”

Major Chris Blackmon joined the Florida Highway Patrol in 1990 and was a member of the 84th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Academy, he was assigned to Troop D serving in Orlando. He was promoted to district sergeant in 2002 in Orlando. He served on the Lieutenant Governor’s protection detail for Lieutenant Governors Brogan, Kottkamp and Jennings. In 2013 he was promoted to lieutenant where he served as a shift commander and district lieutenant in the Orlando District. Major Blackmon was promoted to captain in January 2016, serving as the district commander in Troop D. Major Blackmon transferred to Troop K, Turnpike in August 2017, where he served as the district commander for the Orlando District.

Throughout his career, Major Blackmon has served in many roles, in addition to community involvement and professional memberships. Major Blackmon was awarded the 1992 National MADD DUI Officer of the Year, he became the first FHP Drug Recognition Expert in 1994 and was named the Lake County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2002. Major Blackmon has also served on the Florida Highway Patrol Promotional Assessment team in 2016-2017 and has served as the Chairman of the FHP Broken Spoke Club since 2009.

Major Blackmon is currently working toward his degree at Lake Sumter State College and is also attending the 80th Southern Police Institute, Command Officers Development Class.

