Chipley’s Christmas festivities draw huge crowd to downtown area ……….

Color this season’s Christmas Festival a success.

The line was long with children waiting to visit with Santa. While not every child was delighted to meet Santa, there were plenty who were.

Everyone who stopped by the Farmer’s Market in downtown Chipley Friday night enjoyed watching the youngsters having fun, checking out the vendors who took the time to set up displays, and enjoying the food that was offered.

Special thanks go out to all of the groups who helped provide the games and activities enjoyed by everyone stopping by to join in the fun. Another ‘thank you’ goes out to everyone who entered floats in the 2017 Chipley Christmas Parade.

Winners in this year’s parade were:

1st Place … Chipley Physical Therapy

2nd Place … WalMart

3rd Place … Chipley First Baptist Church

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments