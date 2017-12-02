Audtitions for Women in Comedy ……….

Directed by Sandy Wilson

Performances: February 9-25, 2018

The roads are flooded, the bridges are washed out, and less generous souls are staying safely indoors, but it takes more than a little rain to keep the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood from fulfilling their sworn mission. Bea Littleton is the pastor’s wife; Lorraine Jensen is the tireless mother of nine; Tina Yates is the transplanted Yankee; and Janet Murchison is the newest arrival. When these ladies meet to organize a relief effort for homeless Guatamalans, they are greeted with a small mountain of community donations—but one woman’s junk is another woman’s treasure.

Cast: Roles for 5 women:

Tina Yates–30s-40s Orginally from Walbrook, just outside Baltimore. She enjoys her role as the local Yankee.

Lorraine Jensen–30s-40s She’s lived here all her life. She has nine children, at last count.

Bea Littleton–60s+ The wife of Pastor Hiram Littleton and happy to let you know it.

Janet Murchison–30s-50s Attractive, cultured, newly arrived from Georgia and still settling in.

Riley Reynolds–late 20s We’ll get her story in a bit…and there IS a story!!