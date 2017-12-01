Upcoming events at Landmark Park in Dothan, Alabama ………

ONGOING • PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT Landmark Park members and volunteers Larry and Patti Puckett will present a special photography exhibit in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. Photos by the Pucketts were taken at Landmark Park and across the state of Alabama. Free with paid gate admission.

ONGOING • GEM AND MINERAL EXHIBIT Members of the Gem and Mineral Club present an exhibit of stones, minerals, fossils and information in the Interpretive Center Lobby.

TUESDAY-FRIDAYS IN DECEMBER • CHRISTMAS PAST Thinking of Christmas the way your grandparents described it to you? Students can experience some of the same activities and emotions of this very special season with cider tasting and story-telling by the fireplace. The children will also be invited to play parlor games and construct old-fashioned ornaments they may take home with them. **Due to the hands on nature of this program, groups are limited to approximately 30 students per session. Cost: $10/student. PREREGISTERED SCHOOL/HOMESCHOOL GROUPS ONLY! VISIT WWW.LANDMARKPARKDOTHAN.COM/EDUCATION TO REGISTER.

DECEMBER 3 • DECORATING WORKSHOP 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Interpretive Center Auditorium. Create wreaths, garlands and swags out of natural materials and decorate Landmark Park for Victorian Christmas and make some decorations to take home! Refreshments will be provided. Guests are encouraged to bring gloves and wire pliers. Call 334-794-3452 to reserve your space. This event is supported by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association.

DECEMBER 10 • VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Warm up to some holiday hospitality during Landmark Park’s annual open house. Visitors are invited to sip hot chocolate or mulled cider while children try their hand at making traditional Christmas decorations and enjoy a wagon ride around the property. A circuit-riding preacher will arrive to deliver a Christmas message in the historic Presbyterian Church and Santa will be available to visit with the kids. Admission is free and donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted for the Wiregrass United Way Area Food Bank. Sponsored by 94.3 FM, Full Moon BBQ and Bojangles. Endorsed as an official AL200 Bicentennial Event.

JANUARY 20 • BLUEBIRD WORKSHOP 10 a.m. Learn about bluebirds with expert Dr. Gary Manfready. Free with paid gate admission. Registration required. Call 334-794-3452 to register.

JANUARY 22 • ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP DINNER 6 p.m. Dinner for Dothan Landmarks Foundation members. Recap of 2017, new board members, and Volunteer of the Year and Heritage Award winners announced. Stokes Activity Barn. Advance tickets required. $15 per person. Meal prepared by the Blue Plate Restaurant. Call 334-794-3452 for tickets.

JANUARY 26 • PROJECT LEARNING TREE TRAINING 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Interpretive Center Auditorium. For classroom and homeschool teachers. $40 per person, includes curriculum materials. $10 lunch option. Call 334-794-3452 to register. Registration required.

JANUARY 27 • HUMMINGBIRD WORKSHOP 10 a.m. Learn about hummingbirds with expert Fred Basset. Free with paid gate admission. Registration required. Call 334-794-3452 to register.

JANUARY 27 • SEED SWAP 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Ag Building. Hosted by Wiregrass Master Gardeners. Gardeners are encouraged to bring samples of their favorite seeds to exchange with others. The park is especially interested in obtaining heirloom seeds. Free with paid gate admission.

FEBRUARY 9-10 • QUILT RETREAT Friday 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Taught by Sherry Burkhalter. Theme this year is Bed Runners Galore. $65, includes supper Friday, lunch Saturday, drinks and snacks. Bring your sewing machine and supplies. Books and supplies available at Quilted Creations in Headland. Call Sherry at 334-790-9045 to register. Registration is required.

FEBRUARY 13-15 • VALENTINE’S PAST Come learn how Valentne’s Day was celebrated in years past with this new seasonal session! Students will learn the history and traditions of Valentne’s Day while touring our historic buildings on site. Students will have the opportunity to make old-fashioned valentines and valentine decoratons. The program will wrap up with some hot chocolate and a sweet treat for the students! **Due to the hands on nature of this program, groups are limited to approximately 30 students per session. Cost: $10/student Program Length: 1.5 hours (9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) Recommended age: PreK-5th. PREREGISTERED SCHOOL/HOMESCHOOL GROUPS ONLY! VISIT WWW.LANDMARKPARKDOTHAN.COM/EDUCATION TO REGISTER.

FEBRUARY 16 • ASTRONOMY NIGHT 6 p.m.-9 p.m. View stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars, plus a starry hayride, nightwalks, planetarium programs and snacks. Meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Reservations required, call 334-794-3452. Admission is $4 for members, $5 for scouts and leaders in uniform and $7 for nonmembers. Free for ages 5 and under.

FEBRUARY 24-25 • FOLK WORKSHOP WEEKEND Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Choose from a variety of topics such as chair caning, hearth cooking, pottery, gourd painting and more. Schedule will be posted online late December and registration will open in January. Registration closes Feb. 19 at noon. Prices vary and will range from $20-$35.

FEBRUARY 27-MARCH 2 • DR. SEUSS WEEK Celebrate Dr. Seuss Week with Landmark Park! For this unique program, students will have the opportunity to learn more about the environment around them, taught through some of Dr. Seuss’ most popular books! Students can learn about the important role trees play in the forest with The Lorax, or about the farm animals that live at Landmark Park with the help of Mr. Brown Can Moo, Can You? Students can also learn about the importance of two of our farm animals, chickens and hogs, while reading Green Eggs and Ham. Programs will be offered both on-site at Landmark Park or as a traveling program. Each on-site program will include hands-on activities, a short hike, and story time in nature! Each traveling program will include educational activities and story time. Select the topic you would like covered and whether you would like the program to take place at Landmark Park or in your classroom. We can customize the programs to meet your needs. Programs presented at Landmark Park can be combined with a field class, planetarium program, or mini-session. On-site programs are offered 9 a.m.-Noon and traveling programs are offered 1 p.m. –3 p.m. Cost: on-site: $8/student, traveling: $5/student + $0.54/mile, round trip Program Length: 1 hour. PREREGISTERED SCHOOL/HOMESCHOOL GROUPS ONLY! VISIT WWW.LANDMARKPARKDOTHAN.COM/EDUCATION TO REGISTER.

FIRST SATURDAYS • WIREGRASS WOODTURNERS 9:30 a.m. Open to the public. Free with paid gate admission. Ag Building.

FIRST SATURDAYS • LANDMARK DULCIMER CLUB 1 p.m. Must have a dulcimer. Classroom. Free with paid gate admission.

THIRD SUNDAYS • REPTILE FEEDING 4 p.m. Classroom. Free with paid gate admission.

Landmark Park will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The office will be closed (but park grounds open) on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.