Obituary for Billy J. Locke ……

Mr. Billy J. Locke of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away Thursday, November 30, 2017. He was 82 years old. The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 4, 2017, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay, Florida, with Rev. Elizabeth McCormick officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service on December 4, 2017, at 10:00 AM.

Mr. Locke was born September 26, 1935, in Atmore, Alabama to the late Charlie Locke and Annie Lee Davis Locke. He was the Pastor of Macedonia Holiness Church for 23 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, pulpwood and he loved to work.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Wilfred Ward Locke, two daughters, Charlotte Ann Locke and Brenda Joyce Mitchem and one great-grandson, Payton Michael Locke.

Survivors include two sons, Billy Locke and wife Vicki of Westville, FL and Bobby Locke and wife Jacqueline of Richmond, VA; one daughter, Kisha Hulion and husband Michael of DeFuniak Springs, FL; four sisters, Pearl Engelby, Patricia ‘Pat’ Rosbrough, Mae Rushing and Melissa Winkler. She was also survived by ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

