Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Chipley will have extended hours for Chipley Christmas Fest Dec. 1st ……..

Join us as part of the Chipley Christmas Fest and Holiday Stroll!

The Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore invites you to share Christmas treats with us and shop our store during extended hours from

4:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, December 1, 2017!

Habitat ReStore generates revenue to help fund the mission of Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity, which is to build affordable and decent houses with families in need!

We build HOMES, COMMUNITY and HOPE.

Our ReStore is one of the best places in town to get a bargain! Store items are new or gently used and many can be repurposed!

Good stuff- great price – great cause!

Chipley ReStore Regular Hours: Open for shopping: Wednesday – Friday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM; Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Open for donations only: Tuesdays for 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments