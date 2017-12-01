FEMA Hiring Florida Residents to Support Hurricane Irma Recovery ……….

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) is hiring local residents to assist in the disaster recovery effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Residents of Florida who wish to apply can find details at http://www.employflorida.com; search using keyword Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Jobs are located in:

Fort Myers

Jacksonville

Miami

Orlando

Tallahassee

Desired experience includes:

Floodplain Management

Cost Analysis

Civil Engineering

Site Inspections

Flood or Casualty Insurance

Historic Preservation

It is the policy of FEMA to provide equal opportunity to all employees and applicants in every aspect of their employment and working conditions. FEMA supports the concept of affirmative employment to ensure that personnel policies and practices provide equal employment opportunity without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, genetic information, or retaliation/reprisal.

Those hired will join the recovery team already in place, which is composed of local and federal workers, voluntary agencies, and community organizations. Through temporary local employees, FEMA gains valuable community insights, provides jobs, and allows Floridians to be on the front lines working to rebuild their community.

FEMA’s mission is to support our citizens and first responders to ensure that as a nation we work together to build, sustain, and improve our capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from, and mitigate all hazards.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (3362). For TTY call 800-462-7585.

FEMA’s temporary housing assistance and grants for public transportation expenses, medical and dental expenses, and funeral and burial expenses do not require individuals to apply for an SBA loan. However, applicants who receive SBA loan applications must submit them to SBA to be eligible for assistance that covers personal property, vehicle repair or replacement, and moving and storage expenses.

