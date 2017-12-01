DECEMBER IS IMPAIRED DRIVING PREVENTION MONTH ……..

~ DHSMV and partners committed to preventing impaired driving on Florida’s roadways ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As part of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ (DHSMV) Holiday Travel campaign, throughout December, the DHSMV will focus on preventing impaired driving on Florida’s roadways. Across the state, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will be educating motorists on the dangers of impaired driving while aggressively patrolling the state’s roadways to ensure everyone makes it to their destination safely.

In December 2015, there were 550 drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Florida, a four percent decrease in the amount of drug and/or alcohol-related crashes that occurred in December 2014. To further reduce impaired driving crashes, the DHSMV is partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), AAA – The Auto Club Group, Florida Sheriffs Association and Florida Police Chiefs Association to educate motorists on the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The public is encouraged to report impaired drivers by dialing *FHP (*347). For more information, real time traffic conditions and additional travel tips and information, visit: https://www.flhsmv.gov/holidaytravel.

