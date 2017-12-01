Chipola College announces Fall Nursing Graduates ……

Chipola College celebrates the accomplishments of students who completed the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program in the Fall semester. Pictured below from left, are: (front) Savannah Sizemore, Tasheana Brown, Kaitlyn Johnson, Haley McCroan, Hailey Tew, Jessica McCusker, Annie Braxton, Meshae Hall, Shawna Donofro, (back) Kaylee Messer, Elizabeth Platt, Ashley Harris, Shannon Woods, Bethany Shelley, Jeffrey Register, Chelsey Weiler, Colby Tanner, Tiffanie Clark, Britney Willard, Haley Boggs and Elizabeth Krauser.

