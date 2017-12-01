‘Behind The Scenes’ As Chipley, Florida High School Class of 2018 ‘Project Graduation’ Takes the Field at Philip Rountree Stadium
‘Behind the scenes’ photos as the Chipley, Florida High School Class of 2018 took the field at Philip Rountree Stadium in downtown Chipley on Friday, December 1, 2017 to promote ‘Project Graduation’, as seen by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Downtown Chipley.
See more photos, video clips and interviews with ‘Project Graduation’ organizers and CHS Class Officers on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine and you can listen to interviews with local business owners and community leaders on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.