Washington County Library Systems ends fiscal year on high note ………

The Washington County Public Library system strives to Educate, Enlighten, and Empower all individuals who seek its services, and Library Director Renea Rountree was proud to announce this week that 56,227 library visitors stopped by county library sites during the 2016-17 business year.

by Kathy Foster

Guest speaker at this week’s meeting of the Chipley Kiwanis Club, Rountree reported the following … the library system has:

12,417 library card patrons

Total circulation of 49,416 items

Electronic circulation of 9,18

Hosted 218 programs (an average of 18 per month)

8,776 computer sessions

Rountree noted that sweeping changes were implemented during the past fiscal year that resulted in increased service to the citizens of the county. She said as of Oct. 1, 2016, Washington County Public Library exited the Panhandle Public Library Cooperative System and underwent a transition as it migrated into a stand-alone county library system.

Rountree said this resulted in more local control of operations that allowed for increased efficiency and better return on investment for taxpayer dollars.

Additionally, an increased local level of effort from the Washington County Board of County Commissioners resulted in additional funding by the State of Florida to provide library services. Rountree explained that due to an increase in the Library’s budget two years ago, the State Aid to Public Libraries Grant ensured that the Library received 50 cents for every dollar that was contributed by the County was returned instead of 25 cents for every dollar that was received in previous years.

Rountree said there has been an increased demand for children’s services and the library works closely with the Washington County School District to provides services to students through special programs and visits to the local libraries. With the award of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, the library system was able to provide access to a learning musical performance by Matthew Gurnsey that taught children at both Vernon Elementary School and Kate Smith Elementary School about Celtic, Irish, and Scottish music.

For adults using the Washington County Public Library, there were multiple opportunities throughout the year for enlightenment. From computer classes to craft classes for adults, to musical programs, those using the library system are given the opportunity to expand their horizons.

Rountree was particularly proud of the library system’s summer partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast which allowed them to participate in the US Department of Agriculture’s Summer Feeding Program and provide a total of 1,180 meals at five locations across the county.

