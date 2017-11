Elissa Severson is Chipola College’s Career Employee for November. Elissa Severson serves as a Department Associate in the Assessment, Compliance and Grants Department and has worked at the college since 2008. Pictured below from left, are Dr. Matthew Hughes, Dean of Assessment, Compliance and Grants; Elissa Severson and Chipola President, Dr. Sarah Clemmons.

