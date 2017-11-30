Obituary for Theodore Edwin Brown ………

Theodore Edwin Brown was born 11-1-1940 to Wilbert J. Brown and Marie Lejeune Brown in Walker Township, Kent County Michigan. He passed this world on 11-26-2017 after a hard battle with cancer.

Theodore, Ted, married Virginia M. Fay in 1960 and had 2 sons and a daughter before his wife’s death in 1974. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy for more than 25 years obtaining many medals to include Combat Action Ribbon and the Vietnam Service Medal. Ted retired from the military in 1984 achieving the rank of CWO4.

Ted is survived by his sons Rodney Brown and wife Rustyann of Marianna, FL, Dale Brown of Alameda, CA, daughter Julia Bonner of Wayne County Michigan and a step-daughter, Laura Kleman and husband Christopher of Franklin, Tenn. Ted is also survived by his close friend and caretaker, Dorothy Gallant of Panacea, FL.

Ted will be cremated and interned at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at a future date.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted on line ay www.mariannachapelfh.com

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments