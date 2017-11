Mr. Isaac Holley, age 86, of Vernon, Florida passed away November 29, 2017, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. He was born December 31, 1930, in Wausau, Florida.

Isaac is survived by his two caregivers, Narvel Armstrong and Tina Sloan both of Vernon, Florida.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 1, 2017, in the Vernon City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments