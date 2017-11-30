Obituary for Elaine Null …….

Elaine Null age 65 of Marianna, Florida passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017. She has been a resident of this area for 20 years coming here from Immokalee, Florida. She was born in Sebring, Florida.

Elaine was preceded in death by her mother Lestine Hall and her sister Shirley Heirs.

Survivors include daughters; Kathy Elmore of Marianna and Michele Rogers of Grand Ridge; three brothers, two sisters, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017, from 10 to 11 A.M. at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Partners 4 Pets in memory of Elaine.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online by mariannachapelfh.com.

