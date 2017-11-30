News from the Challenger Learning Center ……..

Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee Tallahassee’s “Edutainment” Destination Seasonal Planetarium Shows: Let It Snow & December Skies Over Tallahassee Opening Friday “Let It Snow” is a holiday music show featuring a variety of festive classics from Frank Sinatra and Chuck Berry to Burl Ives and Brenda Lee, and includes a stunning multimedia finale by the Trans Siberian Orchestra. The soundtrack is visually enhanced with thematic animation, laser imagery, special effects and all-dome scenery. The 32-minute program is a fun and entertaining experience for all ages. “ December Skies Over Tallahassee” is a live planetarium show presented by the Tallahassee Astronomical Society and will be review prominent constellations, stars and planet positions. The zodiac constellation Aries is highlighted for “Learning Constellations.” The ancient story involving the six autumn constellations Cassiopeia, Cepheus, Andromeda, Cetus, Perseus, and Pegasus will be told. The “Binocular Object-of-the-Month” are the beautiful double clusters near the constellation Perseus “the hero”. The “Messier objects of the Month” is M15, a globular cluster off the nose of Pegasus the winged horse. The Astronomy Topic of the Month, “ In Search of the Star of the Magi “, will take you back 2,000 years using the planetarium software to review two astronomical events that could have been the star of Bethlehem. More Information BRIDGES Meet, Greet & Book Signing Wednesday, December 6 | 5:00-7:00pm Join us for a meet & greet and book signing with BRIDGES author Judith Dupre & FIGG Bridge Group President Linda Figg who is featured in an introductory interview and whose designs appear in the book. BRIDGES is a work of art – great for gifting. Bring the kids…activities for children will be facilitated by the Challenger Learning Center education staff and the ASCE student chapter from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering. These activities will include making paper bridges, large wooden bridges and shapes to be tested in a shape tester to see what shape holds the most force. More Information Holiday Membership Drive Now through December 31 Membership is the best way to experience all that the Challenger Learning Center (CLC) has to offer! The cost of a membership supports the CLC’s education-focused mission. For a limited time only, receive a FREE astronaut ice cream with the purchase of any membership! In addition, current members who purchase any membership as a gift for friends or family will be entered to win a free renewal on their own membership. More Information Winter Break Camp When school is out, we STEAM ahead! Led by experienced educators, Camp Challenger campers will blast off to outer space, build robots, discover the science behind some of their favorite things like superheros, bugs, food, Star Wars and much more! Camp Challenger is open to students in grades K-5, $40 per day. More Information The Polar Express: The IMAX Experience One Week Only: December 8 – 14

Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”; “Cast Away”) reunite for “Polar Express,” an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. For showtimes and more information, click here. SCIturdays at the CLC Saturday, December 9 | 10:00am-12:00pm

Science happens every Saturday at the CLC! SCIturdays are designed for you and your child to learn new skills while having fun together! Join us for a hands-on, family-friendly workshop featuring a STEAM topic. Discover new interests and engage in a fun-filled morning! The next SCIturday is Saturday, December 9 with “Let It Shine,” recommended for ages 10 & under and optional accompanying adult. How is electricity transformed into light? Learn the basics of electrical circuits using conductive play dough, create prototypes using littleBits and learn all about electricity by building with snap circuits. For registration information and a complete list of programming, click here. Home School Days at the CLC Friday, December 8 | 9:00am-12:00pm

Every second Friday of the month during fall and spring is Home School Days at the Challenger Learning Center. The next program is Friday, December 8 with “Heat Wave”: Solid, liquid or gas? Discover what happens when molecules are heated or cooled, explore how thermometers work and make Shrinky Dinks (figurines baked-to-shrink in an oven) and/or Fuze bead designs (colored beads fused together using an iron). For a registration information and a complete list of programming, click here. In This Issue