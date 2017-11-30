Hone In On Popular Presents For The Home …….

(NAPSI)—People with a gift for giving say that this year, kitchen gadgets are the hot item to give and get.

What’s Cooking In Kitchen Gadgets

One reason may be the many new attractive, practical products now available. Here’s a look at six of the more popular:

1. A cordless electric glass kettle. There’ll be some steamy scenes when you give this elegant glass and brushed stainless steel item.

The 360° cordless kettle lifts from its corded base for easy filling, pouring and serving and has a cool-touch bottom. The concealed heating element is never in contact with the water, so there’s no buildup of objectionable mineral deposits, and with 1,500 watts of power, it boils water faster than a stove or even the microwave. It holds 13/4 quarts, shuts itself off automatically when the water boils and has a comfortable, ergonomic handle. This Chef’sChoice Electric Glass Kettle #682 costs $69.99. Learn more about it at www.chefschoice.com.

2. Holiday food prep and gift giving can be easy with the acclaimed Chef’sChoice Trizor XV knife sharpener, dubbed “winning knife sharpener” by Cook’s Illustrated magazine. It quickly and easily converts traditional 20° edges into the superdurable, razor-sharp, triple-bevel, 15° edge and sharpens both straight and serrated edges. Available for $159.99 and you can learn more about it at www.chefschoice.com.

3. A great way to improve wine. Accelarate a red wine’s aeration process with the Vinturi Red Wine Aerator. It easily and conveniently enhances the flavor, bouquet and finish of any red wine. The patented design speeds up the breathing process by instantly aerating in the time it takes to pour a glass. Made from specially formulated acrylic with an easy-grip silicone body, it comes with a no-drip stand for properly displaying and keeping wine off surfaces when not in use. A filter screen protects the wine from bits of cork and sediment. Wine just tastes better after aeration because as wine breathes, it opens up and releases its intended aromas and flavors. This device can quickly aerate an entire bottle of wine or one glass at a time. You can find it at www.vinturi.com for $29.99.

4. For a slice of the good life, there’s a rugged, commercial-quality, electric food slicer made of die-cast aluminum. It provides excellent stability and rigidity for accurate slicing, a tilted design for fast, efficient slicing, and a professional metal food pusher.

There’s a high-quality, multipurpose, stainless steel serrated blade 8?” in diameter, a blade cover for reduced friction and easier slicing, and a powerful, cool-running, high-torque motor for continuous, nonstop slicing. The easy-clean design—blade, blade cover, food carriage, food pusher, food deflector and thickness guide plate all remove easily—is matched by the cantilever design that delivers sliced food directly to large trays or platters.

Chef’s Choice Electric Food Slicer Model 610 costs $129.99 and even comes with its own serving tray. Learn more at www.chefschoice.com.

5. Popcorn is a delicious and healthy way to enjoy snack time. You can eat it plain or indulge with butter and seasonings. This Air Crazy Hot Air Popcorn Popper 82418R by West Bend requires no oil. It pops up to four quarts of healthful, delicious popcorn in three minutes using hot air, making it a great addition to any dinner party, backyard BBQ or winter’s night in front of the fire. America’s favorite popcorn popper, it measures 5.5” W x 5.3” L x 12” H and is constructed with a durable and BPA-free plastic housing. The popper features a powerful 1,400-watt motor to fully pop a family-sized portion in less than two minutes. The butter cup also works as a measuring cup, so you can accurately measure a 1-quart single portion or a 4-quart family-sized serving, and the heat from the popper melts the butter within the cup so you can drizzle it on your popcorn for a delicious theater-style treat. It costs only $29.99 and you can learn more about it at www.westbend.com.

6. Get the real scoop on holiday cheer with Zeroll, the original scoop of choice for American ice cream parlors and ice cream lovers since 1935. It’s an excellent tool for creating nicely rounded ice cream balls—scoop after scoop—because it features an acclaimed liquid-filled, heat-conductive handle that responds to the warmth of your hand so ice cream is easily rolled and released into a smooth round ball. It’s made in the U.S.A. and sells for $19.99. See it at www.zeroll.com.

