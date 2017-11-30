CRA approves three facade grants …….

Meeting in regular session this week, the Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) voted to approve three facade grant requests submitted by Don Harrell for work on buildings at 800 and 802 Main Street in Chipley and a third at 1374 North Railroad Avenue.

by Kathy Foster

Each of the grants will allow the owners to upgrade the front exteriors of the old buildings and install decorative facade faces.

The CRA also received the good news that work is expected to begin on the ‘Alleyway Project’ in early January 2018 and is expected to be completed in the June/July 2018 timeframe. CRA Executive Director Ted Everett said the City of Chipley received one bid on the project, but that will allow the work to get underway.

CRA members set a Jan. 9th workshop, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss/develop new guidelines for CRA grants. Members indicated they want to expand the scope of work permitted under the grants to help promote redevelopment of the historic downtown area.

