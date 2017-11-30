Bay Area Choral Society concert Dec. 10th in Apalachicola
When
Sunday, December 10, 2017
Address
79 6th St, Apalachicola, FL 32320
Website
www.inconcertapalachicola.org/
Bay Area Choral Society
Ilse Newell Fund For The Performing Arts presents Bay Area Choral Society, performing Apalachicola Trinity Episcopal Church at 4 p.m. The Bay Area Choral Society has been anchoring the Ilse Newell concert series each year by performing the opening concert in December as well as the concluding program in the spring, with the exception lately of an additional concert in April.
