By November 30, 2017 Read More →

Bay Area Choral Society concert Dec. 10th in Apalachicola

Appearing at the Apalachicola Trinity Episcopal Church

When
Sunday, December 10, 2017

Address
79 6th St, Apalachicola, FL 32320

Website
www.inconcertapalachicola.org/

Email
inconcert.apalachicola@gmail.com

Bay Area Choral Society

Ilse Newell Fund For The Performing Arts presents Bay Area Choral Society, performing Apalachicola Trinity Episcopal Church at 4 p.m. The Bay Area Choral Society has been anchoring the Ilse Newell concert series each year by performing the opening concert in December as well as the concluding program in the spring, with the exception lately of an additional concert in April.

Comments

Posted in: Local News, Special Events