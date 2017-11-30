Apple Cider Donut “Holes” ……….
- 48
- COOK TIME
- 8 Min
Bake up some bite-sized goodness with our recipe for Apple Cider Donut “Holes.” In every bite you’ll discover a whole lot of fall flavor and sugary-cinnamon yumminess. And, because these bake up in your muffin tin, they’re super easy to make!
What You’ll Need:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup light brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup apple cider
- 2 tablespoons applesauce
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- CINNAMON SUGAR TOPPING
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
What To Do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat mini muffin cups with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, 1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, and salt; mix well and set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine brown sugar, egg, and butter; whisk until smooth. Add in buttermilk, apple cider, applesauce, and vanilla; mix well. Add flour mixture and whisk just until combined. Spoon batter into muffin cups filling three-quarters full.
- Bake 8 to 11 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool 5 minutes then remove to a wire rack.
- In a bowl, mix Cinnamon Sugar Topping. While donuts are still warm, toss in Topping until evenly coated. Serve warm.
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.