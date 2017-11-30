By November 30, 2017 Read More →

Apple Cider Donut “Holes” ……….

COOK TIME
8 Min

Bake up some bite-sized goodness with our recipe for Apple Cider Donut “Holes.” In every bite you’ll discover a whole lot of fall flavor and sugary-cinnamon yumminess. And, because these bake up in your muffin tin, they’re super easy to make!

What You’ll Need:
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1/2 cup apple cider
  • 2 tablespoons applesauce
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • CINNAMON SUGAR TOPPING
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
What To Do:
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat mini muffin cups with cooking spray.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, 1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, and salt; mix well and set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, combine brown sugar, egg, and butter; whisk until smooth. Add in buttermilk, apple cider, applesauce, and vanilla; mix well. Add flour mixture and whisk just until combined. Spoon batter into muffin cups filling three-quarters full.
  4. Bake 8 to 11 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool 5 minutes then remove to a wire rack.
  5. In a bowl, mix Cinnamon Sugar Topping. While donuts are still warm, toss in Topping until evenly coated. Serve warm.

