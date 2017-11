Washington County BOCC sets Public Hearing for Dec. 13th ……….

Notice of Public Hearing

You are hereby notified the Board of County Commissioners of Washington County, Florida will

hold a public hearing on December 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (cst) or soon thereafter as possible, at

its regular meeting place of 1331 South Boulevard, Chipley, Florida consider the adoption of the

ORDINANCE No. 17-12

AN ORDINANCE GRANTING TO GULF COAST ELECTRIC, A CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND

ASSIGNS, THE RIGHT AND FRANCHISE TO MAINTAIN AND OPERATE AN ELECTRIC PLANT AND

AN ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTING SYSTEM IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA AND TO CONSTRUCT, MAINTAIN, OPERATE AND EXTEND

ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION LINES IN THE STREETS AND PUBLIC PLACES OF

SAID COUNTY; AND PROVIDING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SUCH GRANT; PROVIDING

FOR GRANT OF FRANCHISE PRIVILEGE, PROVIDING FOR RIGHT TO OPERATE; PROVIDING FOR

TERM OF FRANCHISE; PROVIDING FOR FRANCHISE CONSIDERATION; PROVIDING FOR

TRANSFERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR FORFEITURE OF FRANCHISE; PROVIDING FOR

TERMINATION OF GRANT BY INSOLVENCY OR BANKRUPTCY; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY;

PROVIDING HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT; PROVIDING FOR RATES, RULES AND REGULATIONS;

PROVIDING FOR REVIEW AND REVISION OF FRANCHISE PROVISIONS; PROVIDING FOR OTHER

FRANCHISES; PROVIDING FOR SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS; PROVIDING FOR PROPER

OPERATION; PROVIDING FOR INTERRUPTION OF SERVICE; PROVIDING FOR METERING OF

SERVICE; PROVIDING FOR EXCAVATION, MAINTENANCE AND RESTORATION; PROVIDING FOR

SURRENDER OF RIGHTS; PROVIDING FOR WRITTEN ACCEPTANCE BY GRANTEE; PROVIDING FOR

THE REPEAL OF ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The Ordinance may be inspected by the public at the Board of County Commissioners Office at

1331 South Boulevard, Chipley, Florida. Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be

heard with respect to the proposed ordinance.

If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodations in order to participate in the

meeting, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please

contact Jackie Snowden, Administrative Office, at 850-638-6200 at least two days before the

meeting. If you are hearing or voice impaired call TDD at 1-800-955-8771.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments