Vernon, Florida Prepares For Annual Christmas Parade and ‘Free Photos With Santa’ on Saturday, December 9, 2017
Join ‘Real Florida Magazine’ in historic Vernon, Florida at 1PM on Saturday, December 9, 2017 for the Annual Vernon Christmas Parade, as seen in these photos from the 2016 event, by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.
After the parade enjoy a free photo session with Santa on the ‘Vernon Green’ just south of the Vernon Bridge, and see more photos and video clips on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine. Listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.