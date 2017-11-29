UC Berkeley Health and Wellness Alerts …………

|The 2018 Back Pain and Osteoporosis White Paper is designed to keep you fully informed and up-to-the-minute on new developments in the diagnosis and treatment of back pain and osteoporosis.
Medical experts tackle all common types of back problems ranging from simple muscle spasms to disc herniation, spinal stenosis and collapsed verterbral bodies. They also address osteoporosis, a common cause of spine and hip fractures; and more.
You will explore the causes and diagnostic techniques, learn about preventive steps that can spare you from considerable pain and examine the latest treatments, including drug and surgical options. This White Paper will help guide you in working with your doctor to make informed medical decisions about back pain and osteoporosis.
