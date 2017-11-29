UC Berkeley Health and Wellness Alerts …………

Nutrition and Weight Control How Much Protein Do You Need After 50? The buzz is so strong that in many people’s minds protein has become synonymous with the term “healthy,” and Weight Watchers has incorporated protein into its SmartPoints program. But dietary surveys show that more than half of Americans actually get more protein than the 2015–2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americansrecommends. READ MORE 2018 Nutrition and Weight Control White Paper How to Fight Age Related Weight Gain You might think that dietary changes made later in life will have little effect on your health. But changing dietary habits and losing weight in middle or even old age can significantly improve how you feel and can decrease your risk of chronic diseases. To help you in your quest for a healthier lifestyle, leading nutrition and weight control authorities have joined together to bring you the 2018 Nutrition and Weight Control White Paper. LEARN MORE Enlarged Prostate BPH Surgery: Know Your Options Known as simple prostatectomy, surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), typically involves removing only the prostate tissue that is surrounding and pressing on the urethra. READ MORE Lung Disorders Do You Really Have Asthma? Asthma is a chronic disease involving inflammation of the airways in the lungs, making breathing difficult. It has multiple causes and can be treated, but not cured. In the past, asthma was often underdiagnosed, but in recent years, there has been increased attention on the need for timely treatment. Yet an emerging body of research has found that some people diagnosed with asthma do not actually have the illness. READ MORE 2018 Back Pain and Osteoporosis White Paper How To Care For An Aging Spine The 2018 Back Pain and Osteoporosis White Paper is designed to keep you fully informed and up-to-the-minute on new developments in the diagnosis and treatment of back pain and osteoporosis. Medical experts tackle all common types of back problems ranging from simple muscle spasms to disc herniation, spinal stenosis and collapsed verterbral bodies. They also address osteoporosis, a common cause of spine and hip fractures; and more. You will explore the causes and diagnostic techniques, learn about preventive steps that can spare you from considerable pain and examine the latest treatments, including drug and surgical options. This White Paper will help guide you in working with your doctor to make informed medical decisions about back pain and osteoporosis. LEARN MORE Prostate Disorders Do I Really Need THAT Exam? When men discuss screening for prostate cancer with their physicians, some ask: Do I really need the digital rectal exam (DRE)? This physical evaluation allows doctors to check for growths and other abnormalities on the prostate that could signal the presence of cancer, but it also causes anxiety in many men. READ MORE Nutrition and Weight Control How to Control Food Portions Everything “in moderation” is considered sound and practical advice for a healthy life, especially when it comes to diet and weight management. And it is especially good advice to keep in mind during the holidays. But ask three people to specify what a “moderate” amount of a food—say, cookies, pasta, or cheese—is, and you’re likely to get three different answers. READ MORE 2018 Memory White Paper Protect Your Memory As You Age If you’re over 40 and you haven’t noticed a change in your mental alertness and memory, you-unfortunately-are likely to sooner than you think. Not a pleasant picture. But now there’s hope—and good news—regarding memory and aging! It’s all detailed in the 2018 Memory White Paper. This is essential reading for any man or woman looking to maintain optimal cognitive mental health throughout his or her lifetime.