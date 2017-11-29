Obituary for Lucy Shouppe Holley ………

Lucy Shouppe Holley age 84 of Cottondale, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay. She was a native of Jackson County born on March 24, 1933, to the late Joseph “Doc” and Alice Dykes Shouppe. Lucy was one of 16 children in her family and grew up working outdoors. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. She also loved spending time with her family.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband G.B. Harvell, Jr., her second husband Clinton Elwood Holley, and numerous brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her two sons Curtis Harvell and wife Judy of Cottondale, Joel Harvell and wife Barbara of Kannapolis, NC, daughter Sonjia Brownhill of Bainbridge, GA, one brother Bobby Shouppe and wife Jean of Milton, eight grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services for Lucy will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 1, 2017, in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Vince Spencer officiating. Interment will follow in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments