Obituary for James Gordon Burch ………..

James Gorden Burch age 77 of Grand Ridge, Florida passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017, at his home.

He was a lifelong resident of Grand Ridge born on March 18, 1940, to the late Benjamin Gorden & Maude Marie Simpson Burch. He attended Praise Life Ministries Church and was retired from Century Link after 46 years of services as a network technician.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Sirena Lynn Burch, sisters Marie Wynn and Edna Bush, and one brother Roy Burch.

He is survived by two sons Bruce Edward Burch and wife Gay of Grand Ridge, Christopher Wade Burch and wife Beverly of Grand Ridge, one brother Fred Burch of Grand Ridge, three sisters Jeanette Lee of Pensacola, Annie Ruth Carone of Callaway, and Margie Carr of Ashford, Al, four grandchildren; Jordana Baxley and husband Alex, Alston, Casey, and Courtney, and one great-granddaughter Haysleigh Baxley.

Services for James will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 1, 2017, in the Praise Life Ministries Church with Brother Jim Gosnell and Brother Sonny Coburn officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 30, 2017, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Praise Life Ministries Church.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com

