Obituary for Charles Douglas Grantham ……….

Charles Douglas Grantham, 73, of Marianna, FL went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Jackson Hospital, after a short illness. He was born in Atlanta, Ga on June 28, 1944, to Herschel and Blanche Grantham. Charles retired from the State of Florida after 41 years. He is also a U.S. Veteran after serving two years in the U.S. Army in the medic division. He loved doing lawn work on the side and watching Florida State Football with his grandson, Dallas Charles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herschel Grantham; three brothers, Bobby Grantham, Robert Grantham, and Tim Grantham; and two sisters: Ann Neel and Alyce Grimm.

He is survived by his mother Blanche Grantham. Charles leaves to cherish his memory, a devoted and loving wife of 50 years, Juanita Grantham of Marianna, FL, two daughters, Becky Everitt of Bascom, FL, Sheri Lynn of Stuart, FL, one son, James Eric Grantham and wife Aimee of Greenwood, IN, seven grandchildren; Austin, Tristan, and Jaxen Grantham all of Greenwood, IN, Dustin and Sean Everitt of Bascom, FL, and Sydney LoCash of Virginia Beach, VA, and Dallas Charles Rexrode of Stuart, FL, one great grandchild Nixon Grantham, of Greenwood, IN, four brothers John Grantham, Larry Grantham, Donnie Ray Grantham, and David Grantham all of Chipley, FL, one brother-in-law Cletus Neel of Grand Ridge, FL, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and extended family for over 40 years.

A Celebration of Life Service for Charles will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 2, 2017, in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Powell officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Infusion Center In Care of Jackson Hospital Foundation.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

