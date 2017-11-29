Obituary for Bill Duncan ……..

Bill Duncan was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 20, 1936, and he passed away on November 27, 2017. Bill played in the Duncan Downbeats Band, which helped support him through college. He attended The University of Michigan for two years. He received his business degree after two years at Detroit University. Bill became employed with the Government in the U.S. Customs Office in Detroit, Michigan. While working for U.S. Customs in Philadelphia he went to Temple University Law School. He became District Director in Saint Louis, Missouri. After fourteen years, Bill transferred to Washington, D.C. in the International Division of Customs. While in the International Division, Bill designed a program to train other countries how to computerize their customs. He implemented his program at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia where numerous foreign governments received instruction in computerizing their customs systems.

Bill is survived by one brother Jack Duncan, and one sister Diane Bieber both from Michigan. Bill was married to Mary F. Duncan on January 18, 1958. They had three children; Bill A. Duncan and wife Karen of Arnold, Missouri, Kathryn Werner and husband Bill R. of Nashville, Tennessee, Elizabeth Marsella and husband Dr. Richard Marsella of Crawfordville, Florida. Bill and Mary have seven grandchildren; Tina, Mary, Robert, Richard, Joshua, Nathan, and Brianna, one great-grandchild, Maxton.

Bill and Mary are members of Ascension Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Marianna Lions Club and the AARP Tax Free group for Marianna for a number of years.

A memorial service for Bill will be announced at a later date.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com

Comments