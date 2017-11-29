Gulf Power changing where customers can pay their bills starting Dec. 29th ………..

Gulf Power customers have indicated they want more convenience and choice in how they pay their bills and Gulf Power is listening. For some time now, customers have been migrating away from paying monthly energy bills at local payment offices and looking for easier ways to pay, like online, AutoPay and pay by phone, just to give a few examples. So, in an effort to put our resources where our customers want them most, Dec. 29 will be the last day we accept bill payments in our local offices.

Customers who like to pay their energy bill in cash can do so at one of our more than 200 Authorized Payment Locations that are powered by Western Union and CheckFreePay. These locations include stores like Walmart, Walgreens, Publix, Winn Dixie and Kmart, and banks like Region Bank and Coastal Bank & Trust. Customers who like to pay their bill by check can do so by phone, by mail, or website including the convenience of autopay which debits your checking account on a pre-designated day each month.

Customers who like to pay by credit/debit card can also go to our website, our mobile app, or can pay by phone at 800.831.6502. Whether at home, the office or on the go, customers have the ability to use one of these convenient payment methods that fit their lifestyle. Customers will also be able to text GULFPAY to 40500 to receive the locations of nearby payment locations.

If customers have any questions they can call one of our Customer Care Representatives at 800.225.5797 or chat online with a representative at MyGulfPower.com.

