Gulf Coast State College hosts annual “Holiday Swim” for children with disabilities ………

Gulf Coast State College in Panama City is hosting its 24th annual “Holiday Swim” for children with disabilities. The collaboration of GCSC’s Counseling Center, Health Sciences, and Wellness Divisions, along with an ever-growing number of staff and student volunteers, make this an exciting and memorable experience for Springfield Elementary School students.

Leigh Bailey, GCSC Counselor, coordinates the event and is excited to continue the tradition. “The Holiday Swim is an opportunity for the College to come together and give a group of children a fantastic holiday experience,” said Bailey. “We swim, we play, we party and we sing, but the best part is that after it’s all over we know that we’ve given a group of children a truly joyful experience!”

Holiday Swim details:

Date: Friday, December 1

Time: 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Location: GCSC Wellness Center

For more information, please contact Leigh Bailey at 850-769-1551 ext. 4861 or lbailey@gulfcoast.edu.

