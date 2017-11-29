Gov. Scott: The U.S. Embassy belongs in Jerusalem ………..

Also Leading Trade Mission to Israel Beginning This Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced that he will lead a delegation of nearly 70 Florida business and education leaders on a trade mission to Israel to continue to build on Florida and Israel’s strong relationship. In advance of the trip, Governor Scott today expressed his support for moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The Governor’s upcoming trade mission follows the successful trade mission led by Governor Scott to Israel in 2011.

Governor Scott said, “Florida has proudly stood with our friend and ally Israel for many generations, and I am proud to be leading a delegation of Florida business and education leaders on a trade mission to Israel. As we prepare for this important trade mission, it is clear that our entire nation must also continue to strengthen this partnership with Israel. I strongly believe that the U.S. Embassy belongs in Jerusalem and I am hopeful that a decision will be made to finally move the embassy to the its rightful destination in Israel’s capital city.

“Working with international partners like Israel is critical to strengthening Florida as a global destination for trade and to ensuring that our economy will continue to grow for years to come. Our previous trade mission to Israel was an astonishing success, and I look forward to sharing how far Florida has come in just seven years. We have fought relentlessly to make Florida the best place for businesses to grow and families to find opportunity, and we must make sure we are doing all we can to share our state’s success story across the world.”

The Governor’s trade mission to Israel will include:

Economic development meetings with Israeli economic leaders and business owners to encourage continued investment and job creation in the State of Florida;

Recognition of Israeli airline El Al’s recently launched direct flights from Miami to Tel Aviv, which is now one of only six direct flights offered by the airline to North America from Israel. This will support continued tourism and economic development in Florida;

The signings of multiple agreements between Florida and Israeli universities and economic development organizations to support continued partnerships, research opportunities and job creation; and

Honoring of the successful Florida-Israel Memorandum of Understanding Agreement between Space Florida and Israel, which was ultimately established following the Governor’s 2011 trade mission to Israel to support research, development, and aerospace and technology projects; and

Additional opportunities to continue to build on Florida’s economic development and trading partnership with Israel, which exceeds $286 million a year.

Additional details on the trade mission, including a comprehensive list of attendees will be finalized and released within the coming days.

