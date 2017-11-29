GCSC Foundation accepting scholarship applications for 2018-19 ……….

~ Scholarship application window opens Friday, December 1 ~

Panama City, FL – The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is starting the scholarship application cycle for the 2018-19 school year, and all students planning to attend Gulf Coast in the fall 2018 academic term are eligible to apply. High school seniors are also encouraged to apply now in anticipation of their freshman year at GCSC.

Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher and plan to take six or more credit hours at Gulf Coast State College. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2018. Last year, the Foundation awarded more than 800 scholarships to students totaling more than $900,000.

“In most cases, our scholarships can be used to help cover about 45% of a student’s tuition expenses,” said Dunkin McLane, Assistant Director of the GCSC Foundation. “They can be used to help cover tuition, books and other educational costs. If you’re planning to take classes in the fall of 2018, now is the time to apply.”

To learn more about the scholarships offered and how to apply, please visit www.gcscfoundation.org/scholarships. For additional information, contact Dunkin McLane at 872.3810 or dmclane@gulfcoast.edu.

ABOUT THE GCSC FOUNDATION

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing scholarship opportunities and program support for students enrolled at Gulf Coast State College. The Foundation is committed to the belief that every deserving student merits a chance to continue his or her education regardless of cost.

The Foundation, with the support of individuals, businesses, other foundations and grants, has created and endowed more than 650 scholarships. For 50 years, the Foundation has served Gulf Coast State College by donating more than $13 million for scholarship and program support.

