Florida seeks feedback on proposal to improve recreation sites, trails and visitor experiences

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2017—The U.S. Forest Service is seeking feedback on a proposal to improve recreation sites, trails and visitor experiences on the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala National Forests. These improvements would be paid for by changes in fees at some sites on the forests.

“These proposed fees are the first step toward building a sustainable recreation program on the National Forests in Florida,” said Forest Supervisor Kelly Russell. “They will help us maintain sites and trails at the level and quality our visitors have come to expect, especially at a time when we are experiencing increases in recreation use and operating costs.”

The National Forests in Florida hosts approximately 1.1 million visitors each year, all of whom come to their national forests for the physical and mental health benefits of being outdoors. These benefits, as well as economic support to surrounding communities, are delivered through ~1,500 miles of trails, 118 developed recreation sites and activities such as hunting, fishing, camping, biking, and swimming.

“Although we spend millions of dollars on recreation, unfortunately, we can’t afford to finance all of our facilities and opportunities,” said Russell. “We need to invest in quality, sustainable options for the future. These fees will help us do that.”

The Forest Service plans to use up to 95 percent of the funds it collects to operate, maintain and improve sites here in Florida. A list of the proposed changes is available on the forests’ website at http://bit.ly/2k4sk8i.

For more information or to provide comments on the agency’s proposal, please contact each forest’s recreation program manager listed below:

· Apalachicola National Forest: Chandra Roberts 850-926-3561, ext. 6509 or chandraroberts@fs.fed.us

· Osceola National Forest: Debra Stucki 386-752-2577, ext. 4509 or dstucki02@fs.fed.us

· Ocala National Forest: Liz Ramirez or Derrick Washington 352-625-2525 or eramirez@fs.fed.us or dwashington@fs.fed.us.

“We recognize how important the Apalachicola, Osceola and Ocala National Forests are to our local communities and our visitors. We value their opinions and input and hope to receive some good comments,” said Russell.

Any fee changes would need to be approved by the Southern Region Recreation Resource Advisory Committee. If approved, the forests would implement the revised fees in summer 2018.

-USDA-

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.