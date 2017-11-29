Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida Makes A Splash In The Business Community With Inaugural Drone Program

Florida Panhandle Technical College in Downtown Chipley, Florida has been recognized as a regional leader in several cutting edge programs which furnish certification to enable real-world applications and well-paid jobs.

FPTC’s Inaugural Drone Program, recently graduating 100% of their class with honors and subsequent FAA certification, has been featured in the media, most recently by WJHG-TV in Panama City (as seen in link below) and in these these photos by FPTC’s Lele Brock.

www.wjhg.com/content/news/Florida-Panhandle-Technical-College-graduates-first-drone-program-students-460862463.html

On Wednesday staff and class members spent part of the day meeting with the media and explaining the value of this high-profile program, just one of over 40 degree and certification programs offered on the Chipley college campus.

Over 15,000 new jobs are projected to be driven by this new technology in the Florida Panhandle alone in the next 10 years, in applications as diverse as agriculture, surveying, search-and-rescue, fire services and a host of other applications.

Enabling a safer, less expensive alternative to helicopters and fixed wing aircraft, drones, although not completely replacing those systems, will continue to enable small communities and modest-sized businesses to compete on a regional level with the larger purveyors of these services.

Recently working on a local economic development project involving property in Bonifay, Holmes County and Washington County, commonly called the ‘Highway 79 Corridor Project’, the college provided aerial photo and video services which saved the project money, time and gave immediate results, and is doing the same service for the proposed expansion south of I-10 in Chipley on Hwy 77.

‘We are very excited to offer these programs, all of which are offering real, viable, well-paid jobs in the real world’, said Florida Panhandle Technical College Director Martha Compton, ‘and it ultimately increases the value of our overall program schedule, showing employers that we are willing to train for their specific needs’.

‘We sometimes take for granted what we offer right here in Washington County’, said Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor, ‘and to have our educational system validated through programs such as this high-tech endeavor is truly exciting’.

See more photos, video clips and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with local business owners, government officials and community leaders on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

