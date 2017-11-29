Chipola Indians to host Panhandle Classic on Dec. 1-2 ……….

MARIANNA—The Chipola Indians are back in action this weekend as they host the Panhandle Classic, Dec. 1-2. The Indians face Washington Academy Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m., and Georgia Highlands Saturday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. The Indians are fifth in the FCSAA State Poll and 11th in the NJCAA National Poll.

Chipola improved to 7-1 with a big 95-68 win over St. Petersburg Nov. 25 in the Central Florida Thanksgiving Shootaround. After gaining a narrow first half lead, Chipola went on a 27-0 run to start the second half, capped off by back-to-back four-point plays by TJ Howard. Pape Diop led Chipola with 18 points and 10 boards. He also had four blocks. TJ Howard had 18 points and Yuat Alok added 17 points and 9 rebounds.

Chipola suffered their only misfire of the season in an 86-85 overtime loss to Central Florida, Nov. 24 in Ocala. Trailing by 11, the Indians fought back to take the lead with four minutes to go. The game had 13 lead changes. In overtime, Chipola held a one point edge before the Patriots made a three-point play on a made bucket and free throw with 6.2 seconds to go. The Indians couldn’t convert as the clock ran out. Yuat Alok led Chipola with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Shamarkus Kennedy had 17 points and 9 rebounds. TJ Howard scored 14 points and CJ Williamson added 13 points and 7 rebounds.

The Indians hit the road for games in Gainesville, Dec. 9-10, and a pair of games in Panama City, Dec. 29-30. Chipola opens the 2018 campaign with a pre-conference tune-up with the Daytona Red Devils Academy, Thursday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m., in the Johnson Center. Chipola opens Conference play, Jan. 9 at Tallahassee, before returning home to host Northwest, Saturday, Jan. 13.

The Lady Indians (6-3) are ranked fourth in the NJCAA National Poll and number 8 team in the FCSAA State Poll. Chipola hosts Central Georgia Tech, Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. The team also hosts Arkansas Baptist, Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Indians scored a 92-55 win over Broward on Nov. 26. Tyra Johnson led Chipola with 32 points. Courtajia Sanders scored 20. Nana Sule had 16. Kiana Coomber added 12.

Chipola trounced Hillsborough 87-51 on Nov. 25. Sanders led Chipola with 24 points. Johnson had 15. Namiko Adams scored 11. Coomber had 10 rebounds.

The Lady Indians scored a 65-44 win over IMG Academy on Nov. 16. Robin Beck led Chipola with 21 points. Sule scored 8 points and pulled in 15 rebounds.

For the latest, visit www.chipolaathletics.com

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments