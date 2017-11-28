Vernon High School Theatre Department to present Kerfuffle-a night of comedy scenes and songs ……..

Come prepared to roar with laughter in the aisles as the Vernon High School Theatre Department presents their Theatre Showcase-a night of comedy monologues, scenes, and songs, on Friday, December 1, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the Vernon High School Auditorium, 3232 Moss Hill Road, in Vernon.

This production does not have a plot or storyline but is merely an evening of sheer enjoyment. With a new lineup of skits, scenes, and songs, similar to MAD TV or Saturday Night Live, this production is a must-see for any comedy lover!

General Admission Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 6 p.m. on December 1, 2017

All proceeds from this production will be used to produce the VHS Theatre Department’s spring musical, James & the Giant Peach as well as offsetting the cost for the department’s spring trip to New York City.

For more information, e-mail Kevin Russell, Director of Theatre, at vhstheatre@gmail.com .

