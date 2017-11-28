Obituary for James Michael Cash ……..

James Michael Cash, age 72 of Panama City, passed from this life on November 27, 2017, at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

James was born on October 17, 1945, in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Isaac and Laurene Byrd. He was a resident of the Florida panhandle for many years and he served in the Air Force where he attained the rank of Master Sergeant. He enjoyed muscle cars, making his own barbeque sauce, which he called Cash’s BBQ, and he also was an avid FSU football fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his three sons: James “Mike” Cash Jr. and wife Kellie of Tampa, Florida, Greg Cash and wife Megan of Panama City, Florida, Sgt. James Westcott Cash and wife Stephanie of Fort Bragg, North Carolina; one sister: Penelope Salvi of Florida; loving friend: Cathie Cash of Chattahoochee, Florida; five grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date.

