Kaleidoscope Theatre Prompter ….

Dark Comedy

Crimes of the Heart

Opens Dec. 1 for 3 Weekends

The scene is Hazlehurst, Mississippi, where the three Magrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the local hospital. Each sister is forced to face the consequences of the “crimes of the heart” she has committed. Lenny, the oldest sister, is unmarried at thirty and facing diminishing marital prospects; Meg, the middle sister, who quickly outgrew Hazlehurst, is back after a failed singing career on the West Coast; while Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after having shot her husband in the stomach. Their troubles, grave and yet, somehow, hilarious, are highlighted by their priggish cousin, Chick.



The play won the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play.

The show, directed by Doug Gilliland, includes:

Kathy Tinder-Lindsey as Lenny; Daphne Lewis and Meg; Danielle Walsh as Babe; G Abee as Chick; Mason Cooper as Barnette; Tony Williams as Doc.

Join us on opening night for a post-performance wine and heavy hors-d’oeuvres reception with the cast and crew!

