‘Jingle Jog’ Dec. 9th in Carrabelle ………..

The Jingle Jog Carrabelle 5k Run/Walk starts and ends at Franklin County Senior Center. All participants will get a yummy PANCAKE BREAKFAST after the race! Extra breakfast tickets will be available for $5 in advance or at the door.

Entry fee $20 early/ $25 late and includes a short sleeve shirt and breakfast. T-shirts are guaranteed to pre-registered participants only. Some shirts will be available on race day until they run out. 8:00 a.m. 5k start 8:30 a.m. Breakfast starts.

Top male and female runners will receive a fun prize.

Early registrations can be mailed to BeLinda Wharton, c/o Franklin Co Senior Center, 201 NW Ave F, Carrabelle, FL 32322. Make check payable to: Tate’s Hell and Back 5k Benefit Fund. Proceeds benefit the Senior Center.