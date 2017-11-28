‘It’s The Law’ by Greg Wilson- ‘No One Should Have To Face A Florida Courtroom Alone’

There are rules and regulations everywhere you look, and it’s important to be cognizant of the law. As they say, ‘Ignorance of the law is no excuse’, and a number of laws are important to know and understand.

In this series of articles, we explain some of the laws with which you should probably be familiar, and today we will address why ‘No One Should Have To Face A Florida Courtroom Alone’.

Being accused of a crime in Florida can be a horrible experience. The criminal trial process is daunting and confusing to many, especially if they have not faced criminal charges before.

Moreover, a person may be very concerned with how the charges against them will affect their personal and professional futures. After all, even if the charges against a person are dropped, they still could have a significant impact on a person’s life.

The penalties associated with various crimes can be significant. Whether a person is facing drunk driving charges, murder charges, burglary charges, drug charges or any other criminal charges, a conviction could mean a lengthy prison sentence and/or a stiff fine.

It is only natural that a person will want to do whatever it takes to avoid these negative consequences. For all these reasons, if a person in Florida has been charged with a crime, they may want to make sure they are represented by a criminal defense attorney.

A law firm will stand up for individuals during their time of great need, fight to protect the client’s rights throughout the criminal trial process.

No one should have to face a judge and jury alone, especially when their very freedom is at stake.

Criminal defense attorneys are available to help those facing criminal charges. With the right legal strategy, it is possible for a person to have the charges against them reduced or dropped entirely.

There can be serious consequences if you are accused of a crime in Florida. Contact an attorney who can help you determine your rights, and fight for your best interests.

This series is not meant to constitute legal advice, and you should always consult an attorney when in doubt, when making life-changing legal decisions or when accused of a crime. If you have a suggestion for an article, please submit your idea in email to greg@gregwilsonlaw.net.

Greg Wilson has the distinction of being Board Certified in Criminal Trial Law and is an attorney practicing law in the greater Panama City, Florida area, with offices in Marianna, Chipley, Bonifay, Blountstown and Panama City. For more information please call Greg Wilson at 850-600-7088.

