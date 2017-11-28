Governor Scott Highlights Record K-12 Education Investments in Securing Florida’s Future Budget ………..

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott visited Kissimmee Elementary School in Osceola County to highlight record K-12 education investments in his Securing Florida’s Future budget. Since Governor Scott took office, state funding for Florida’s K-12 public schools has increased by $3.2 billion or 36.7 percent , from a total amount of $8.7 billion in Fiscal Year 2011-12 to nearly $12 billion in the 2018-19 Securing Florida’s Future budget.

The Securing Florida’s Future budget includes:

More than $21.4 billion in state and local funding for Florida’s K-12 public schools. This historic funding equates to $7,497 per student – an increase of $200 per Florida student – the highest total funding, state funding and per-student funding for K-12 in Florida’s history;

$15 million in funding for a brand-new program to expand opportunities for middle and high school students to learn coding and computer science;

$10 million, for a total of $74.5 million , in funding for school safety initiatives that promote a safe learning environment;

$12 million in funding to establish the English Language Learners Summer Academics program. This program will be focused on reading improvements and making sure students in grades 4 – 8 displaced by Hurricane Maria have access to summer academies; and