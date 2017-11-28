December Events along Florida’s Forgotten Coast ……

Give The Gift of Relaxation!

Now is the perfect time to book a last minute holiday getaway or to reserve your Spring 2018 vacation. Lodging providers in Franklin County feature a great selection of beachfront vacation homes, historic B&Bs or anything in between to suit your vacation needs. Click here to view current specials. Christmas Belles December 1-3

The Panhandle Players will present Christmas Belles December 1-3 in Apalachicola. The play is about a church Christmas program that spins hilariously out of control in this Southern farce about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Details here. Yo Ho-Ho – A Pirate’s Christmas

Rio Carrabelle & Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers will present a special Christmas show Friday, December 8, mixing jolly old St. Nick with the Jolly Roger! Captain Mason and his band of brigands are touring to share their buried yuletide treasure music from their CD’s “Yo Ho Ho: A Pirate’s Christmas” and the instrumental “A Slide Guitar Christmas”. Details here. St. George Light Full Moon Climb December 3

Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Sunday, December 3 from 5:30-7 pm pm. Tickets are $15.00 per person, or $10.00 for St. George Lighthouse Association members, and include light hors d’oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the Full Moon. Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff Jan. 12-13

The Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off event is held every year on the Friday and Saturday before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in downtown Historic Apalachicola at Riverfront Park. This year’s 7th Annual Oyster Cook-Off will be held January 12th and 13th, 2018. The event features a silent auction, oysters galore, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids’ activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your best recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music.