December Events along Florida’s Forgotten Coast ……

Christmas Celebration through December 2
Apalachicola’s annual Christmas Celebration will light up the streets in the historic downtown on Friday, November 24 from 4-8 p.m., the day after Thanksgiving. The streets will be lined with luminaries, merchants will be open late and the sounds of carolers will echo through the streets filling the evening with the Christmas spirit. Santa will arrive on a shrimp boat at 4 pm. Both the Orman House and Raney House Museums will each be trimmed and open for tours. The Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Arts will host a Small Works Exhibit and sale on that day from Noon-5 pm.
Stay the night and enjoy “Small Business Saturday” November 25th from 11-6 pm or plan a trip the following Saturday on December 2 for the annual Fresh Market downtown. Come shop our small local business in Apalachicola. From art to jewelry, food or antiques, you’ll find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, minus the crowds and the hassle of going to the mall. Details here.
Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor December 9 The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce will host the 2017 Holiday on the Harbor Street Festival and Boat Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 9 from 2 – 9 pm in beautiful downtown Carrabelle. This year’s Holiday on the Harbor will include a street festival featuring children’s activities, vendors, live music and of course, the boat parade at dusk. Downtown Carrabelle merchants will be open during the festival with holiday specials. Stay for the weekend and enjoy a host of activities throughout Carrabelle. Click here for details. Holiday Art Show Continues through December 9
The Carrabelle Artists’ Association continues its 2017 Carrabelle Holiday Art Show at the Rio Carrabelle culminating with the Boat Parade and Holiday on the Harbor on December 9th. Details here.
Jingle Jog December 9
Carrabelle’s annual 5k Run/Walk Jingle Jog will be held at 8 am, Saturday, December 9. This fun run/walk begins and ends at the Franklin County Senior Center. All participants will get a yummy pancake breakfast after the race! Extra breakfast tickets will be available for $5 in advance or at the door. Details here.
Eastpoint Christmas Celebration December 8
Join Eastpoint for the annual Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 8. Parade line up begins at 4 p.m. behind Seller’s Plaza. The parade runs down Highway 98, takes a right at Fisherman’s Choice and ends at the Eastpoint Pavilion where Santa will have yummy treats on hand and his helpers will give out toys to all the good little boys and girls. Details here.
SGI’s Island Palm Tree Lighting December 1
Greet Santa when he arrives at St. George Island’s Lighthouse Park on Friday, December 1 and enjoy the festive illuminating of holiday lights on the Cape St. George Lighthouse, Visitor Center, and along Franklin Boulevard. There will be a fun run goodies, carolers, and of course, Santa and tree lighting will occur about sunset.
Ilse Newell Holiday Concert December 10
On Sunday, December 10, the Ilse Newell (IN) Concert series will present its annual holiday concert performed by the Bay Area Choral Society at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola. The performance begins at 4pm with a reception to follow the concert. Details here.
Apalachicola Maritime Museum Boat Building Workshop December 4-10
The Apalachicola Maritime Museum will host a wooden boat building class December 4-10 at its facility in Apalachicola. The class will be taught with plans to build a Pygmy Arctic Tern 14′ wooden kayak. The Apalachicola Maritime Museum is the organization that is also working to bring an authentic paddlewheel boat to Apalachicola. The Jean Mary, scheduled to arrive in 2018, once belonged to Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds. Details here.
Give The Gift of Relaxation!
Now is the perfect time to book a last minute holiday getaway or to reserve your Spring 2018 vacation. Lodging providers in Franklin County feature a great selection of beachfront vacation homes, historic B&Bs or anything in between to suit your vacation needs. Click here to view current specials.
Christmas Belles December 1-3
The Panhandle Players will present Christmas Belles December 1-3 in Apalachicola. The play is about a church Christmas program that spins hilariously out of control in this Southern farce about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator.Details here.
Yo Ho-Ho – A Pirate’s Christmas Rio Carrabelle & Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers will present a special Christmas show Friday, December 8, mixing jolly old St. Nick with the Jolly Roger! Captain Mason and his band of brigands are touring to share their buried yuletide treasure music from their CD’s “Yo Ho Ho: A Pirate’s Christmas” and the instrumental “A Slide Guitar Christmas”. Details here.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb December 3
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Sunday, December 3 from 5:30-7 pm pm. Tickets are $15.00 per person, or $10.00 for St. George Lighthouse Association members, and include light hors d’oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the Full Moon.
Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff Jan. 12-13
The Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off event is held every year on the Friday and Saturday before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in downtown Historic Apalachicola at Riverfront Park. This year’s 7th Annual Oyster Cook-Off will be held January 12th and 13th, 2018. The event features a silent auction, oysters galore, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids’ activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your best recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music.
