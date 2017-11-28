By November 28, 2017 Read More →

Chipley City Council Liaisons for 2017-2018 ………

The City of Chipley has released the following list of liaisons for the new fiscal year.

 

 

Administration John Sasser

Recreation Tracy Andrews

Public Works & Water Utilities John Sasser

Industrial Park Karen Rustin

Cemetery Karen Rustin

Planning & Zoning Brett Butler

Code Enforcement Brett Butler

CRA Tracy Andrews

Police Brett Butler

Fire Ellis Reed

Historic Merchants of Chipley Tracy Andrews

Tourist Development Council (TDC) John Sasser

