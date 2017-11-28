Chipley City Council Liaisons for 2017-2018 ………
The City of Chipley has released the following list of liaisons for the new fiscal year.
Administration John Sasser
Recreation Tracy Andrews
Public Works & Water Utilities John Sasser
Industrial Park Karen Rustin
Cemetery Karen Rustin
Planning & Zoning Brett Butler
Code Enforcement Brett Butler
CRA Tracy Andrews
Police Brett Butler
Fire Ellis Reed
Historic Merchants of Chipley Tracy Andrews
Tourist Development Council (TDC) John Sasser
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.