Bridge on Orange Hill Highway will be closed for repair ……..

The Hard Labor Creek Bridge on the Orange Hill Hwy in Washington County will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

The bridge will be closed for major repairs and Washington County officials anticipate it will be reopened by Monday afternoon, December 4th.

The detour route will be the connection between Pioneer Road and the Orange Hill Highway via Ledger Road.

