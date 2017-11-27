Traffic stop in Chipley leads to meth arrest …….

(Chipley, FL; November 27, 2017) – Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop last night which ended at the Chipley Tom Thumb.

A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop just after 7:00 p.m., November 26, for a traffic violation.

As the deputy approached the driver’s window he encountered a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, a male passenger identified as William Hunter Foxworth, 23, of Chipley, was found to have an active Jackson County warrant for violation of probation and was taken into custody.

Foxworth was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the active warrant.

During the investigation, the deputy conducted a search of a second passenger, identified as 23-year-old Jay Holden Fowler, of Graceville, who was found to be in possession of marijuana, a marijuana pipe, and a clear crystal substance known as methamphetamine (ICE).

Fowler was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of paraphernalia.

