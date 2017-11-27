Special Olympics comes to Washington County ……..

Submitted by Jean Hughes

We are very excited and proud to announce that Washington County has been approved and a committee has been formed to bring Special Olympics to our county. This has been in the works for close to a year now and as things fall into place we will be sure to keep the community appraised.

Special Olympics Florida’s ultimate goal is to help people with intellectual disabilities participate as productive and respected members of society at large, by offering them a fair opportunity to develop and demonstrate their skills and talents through sports training and competition, and by increasing the public’s awareness of their capabilities and needs.

This organization depends on the generosity of its community, both through sponsorships and volunteering. When you volunteer, you join an international family of people from all walks of life who gain a greater understanding of and appreciation for people with intellectual disabilities through your participation. To get involved please contact the County Director, Dawn Veit at dfr12dawn@aol.com

Special Olympics have already provided a gateway to understanding, learning, sense of belonging and socialization to many of our Washington County families. These families had to look outside the county for these activities and now these families can stay close to home, as well as the athletes can represent their own community through competition.

For more information on how to get involved go to: h t t p : / / sp e ci a l o l y m p i csf l o r i d a . o r g / g e t – i n vo l ve d /

