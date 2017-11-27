Obituary for Ward S. Clarke, Jr. ……..

Ward S. “W.D.” Clarke Jr., age 88, passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

He was born in Benson, Minnesota on January 5, 1929, to Ward S. and Hannah “Christopherson” Clarke. Mr. Ward had been an Episcopal Priest for over 30 years, was a member of the St. Matthews Episcopal Church, was in the Air Force for 7 years and was the owner of W.D.’s Bait Shop.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Dorothy Clarke.

Ward was survived by his two daughters; Ruth L. Nallick and husband Mark and Ann Serafina and husband Steve, 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 30, 2017, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church with Bishop Kendrick and Rev. Doc. Tom Nixon officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to the St. Matthews Episcopal Church: P.O. Box 63, Chipley, FL 32428.

Arrangements are under the care of Brown’s Funeral Home Chipley Florida.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments