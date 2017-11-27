Obituary for Sarah P. Clifton ……..

Sarah P. Clifton, age 85, of Greenwood, Florida passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2017.

She lived in Jackson County for forty-one years coming here from Slocomb, Alabama. She was a member of the Greenwood Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter Joy Faye Fears of Greenwood; two granddaughters, Sarah Savana Byrd of Greenwood and Elisha Mead of Bascom; eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Stephani, Trevor, Colton, Abbey, Kennedy, Aidan, and Aria.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery.

