Obituary for Michael G. Flowers ……….

Michael G. Flowers, age 54 of Cottondale, Florida, passed from this life on November 23, 2017.

Michael was born on November 11, 1964, in Dothan, Alabama to Thomas Flowers and Jacqueline Farmer. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle and worked in the construction industry.

He was preceded in death by his father: Thomas Flowers.

He is survived by his mother: Jacqueline Shaw of Dothan, Alabama; four brothers: Phil Flowers of Cottondale, Florida, Tim Flowers of Defuniak Springs, Florida, David Flowers of Ashford, Alabama, James Shaw Jr. of Cottondale, Florida; one sister: Julia Flowers of Dothan, Alabama.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation 3 P.M. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Obert Funeral Home.

