Obituary for Mary Frances Deese ……..

Mary Frances Deese, age 88 of Cottondale, Florida, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cottondale and was retired from the Florida State Hospital after 30 years of employment. Mary Francs enjoyed being out of doors tending her flowers, working with her arts and crafts, and spending time with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband J. W. Deese, her parents and five brothers and sisters.

Survivors include two sons; Ronald Deese and wife Sarah and Jerrald Deese and wife Nancy all of Cottondale; sister Gertrude Hamm of Columbus, GA; brother-in-law Horace Deese of Cottondale, five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. in the Cottondale Assembly Church Cemetery with Rev. James Gray Braxton officiating.

Flowers will be appreciated or contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Cottondale in memory of Mary Frances.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

