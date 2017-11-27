Mondays with Pete: November 27, 2017

Good Morning;

We survived it!! Another Thanksgiving has come and gone. The house is all cleaned up. The leftovers have been farmed out to anyone who would take them. The company has gone home. The endless football games have given way to regular television shows. But now, the Christmas TV specials will take over the airways, becoming more and more secular each year, further diminishing the true meaning of the Holiday. The maddening hoards have done their Black Friday, and now Thursday, duty, staying up all night to behave badly seeking that one bargain or just wanting to be part of the media hyped excitement of this new phenomenon of our materialistic society. Somehow I just do not understand parents with children in strollers at 2 am at the mall or standing in line for that one sale item and risk getting crushed by a mob for it. I just can’t think of any material thing that important. But we must all remember an old adage once given to me by a car salesman – “THE MORE YOU SPEND THE MORE YOU SAVE.”

I have never seen anyone stand in line for hours to be the first to get into worship or be involved in serving God or their fellow human beings. Churches certainly didn’t need extra personnel to handle the crowds on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. I did not hear of any organizations that rely on volunteers turning people away or having to worry about people being in line all night just so they could be the first ones to serve. I wonder what could happen if everyone that stood in line for the Black Friday sales gave the same amount of time to serve God or others throughout the year. I guess it all boils down to our own priorities and the priorities of others that we let influence us. Well, “BAH HUMBUG” Pete. Yes, I usually come away from holidays a little skeptical and dismayed.

We have now exploded into the Christmas Season. For our society that means we have exploded into the shopping and party season giving little regard to the significance of the holiday itself. “HAPPY HOLIDAYS” has become the slogan. Manger scenes are no longer allowed on public property and are not encouraged in other places “so as not to offend.” Very little of what the “Christmas Season” is all about has anything to really do with Christmas – Christ’s birthday. If we are not careful we will be sucked into the social abyss that has become our “Holiday Festivities.” Our calendar will be so full of activities we may find that we missed the point altogether. When it’s all is said and done, the only “success” many will be able to measure is that we only gained ten extra pounds instead of twenty. Then we will proclaim with a sense of pride and accomplishment – “We survived it.”

Christmas is more than just surviving the season. It is about celebrating the opportunity God gives us to have a new life through the birth, life, death and resurrection of His son Jesus. This fact has nothing to do with Black Friday sales, decorations, parties, wearing red and green, or breaking out the Christmas ties. These things are all about “Happy Holidays” and not “Merry Christmas.”

“Well, Pete. Wouldn’t this message be a little more appropriate closer to December 25th.”

I don’t believe so. I believe we need to make a conscious effort now, before the busyness and craziness begin, to keep Christ in Christmas, to keep our priorities straight, to set our sights on the baby in the manger, to worship and celebrate our newborn king. If we don’t make this effort now, our calendar of events may erase every vestige of why we are celebrating.

So begin a journey with me this Monday morning after Thanksgiving. Let us set our sights on the manger in Bethlehem that held our savior and the savior of the world. Commit with me to remember and commemorate the reason we celebrate. Let us try to pause at the beginning of each day before we look at our calendars and focus on the meaning of Christmas. Let’s try to not lose sight of the why of Christmas in the midst of the who and what of the holidays. Will you journey with me through this Christmas season?

Rev. J. Pete Hyde, Senior Pastor

Santa Rosa Beach Community Church

850-267-2599; srbcc.com

